Mild, quiet Wednesday

High pressure will build across the area on Wednesday leading to a quiet day with seasonably mild temperatures.

A few showers are possible across parts of north Iowa during the early morning hours as a cold front slowly sags southward through the state with high pressure building in from the north.

Also, some patchy fog is possible across portions of the Weather First area. Any fog will lift out by mid-morning.

It’ll be a partly cloudy to mostly sunny day with temperatures a bit below average with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

The high pressure will send in some dry air thanks to a northeast wind so dew point temperatures are expected to lower throughout the day from the 60s to the 50s leading to less humidity.

There still may be some haze in the sky due to smoke from wildfires in Canada, but the northeast wind should keep the bulk of it further west.