Mild, quiet through Thursday with warming for Mother’s Day weekend

Temperatures will continue to run a bit milder than average through Thursday with a push of warmer air set to arrive for the Mother’s Day weekend.

A storm system churning over the Central and Southern Plains will bring in some clouds on Wednesday, but should still see some sunshine although the clouds may be a bit thicker near and south of I-90. It’ll be another warm day with high temperatures in the lower-to-middle 70s.

Clouds will clear Wednesday night setting up sunny skies on Thursday with cooler temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s for afternoon highs.

An upper-level high pressure ridge will amplify over the Upper Midwest beginning on Friday lasting through the weekend allowing temperatures to steadily climb into the middle-to-upper 70s through Saturday and near 80° on Mother’s Day Sunday. It’ll be comfortable each day with plentiful sunshine each day.

The summer-like warmth will carry over into next week with high temperatures around or in the lower 80s from Monday through Wednesday. Dew point temperatures will start to increase as more moisture arrives so the humidity will be a bit more noticeable.

There are signs the pattern will break down by the middle-to-late next week period with rain chances returning followed by cooler temperatures, however there are several uncertainties regarding the evolution of this change given it’s over a week away.