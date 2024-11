As the Election Day storm system departs to our northeast, rain has come to an end. Clouds are going to be stubborn to break through Wednesday, but we will at least see a few peeks of sunshine, especially Wednesday afternoon.

Despite the cloud cover Wednesday, temperatures will make it to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We can look forward to much more sunshine Thursday and Friday. Highs will climb back to the mid-50s by Friday afternoon.