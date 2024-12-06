Mild, quiet December weekend ahead

A surge of mild air will arrive this weekend leading to well-above average temperatures for early December.

Saturday will be a breezy day with a southwest wind gusting up to 25 mph at times helping to bring in the mild air giving temperatures a boost into the low-to-mid 40s for highs. There will be some passing clouds, but still plenty of sunshine is expected. The Weather First area will remain quiet with high pressure to the southeast and a low pressure system moving across the northern Great Lakes region where precipitation will likely be.

Sunday will start with temperatures in the lower 30s, which is close to the average high for early December, with highs expecting to climb into the mid-to-upper 40s by afternoon with a few communities possibly flirting with 50°.

Clouds will thicken up late in the day on Sunday as more moisture arrives from a passing warm front that could lead to some sprinkles. A storm system will skirt across northern Minnesota with some rain and/or snow, but should remain just north of the area.