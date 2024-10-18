Mild October weather persists into next week

Temperatures will continue to be on the upswing with mild October weather expected into next week.

High pressure will still dominate the weather pattern into the weekend leading to sunshine and mild temperatures with highs in the lower 70s on Friday.

A few more clouds are expected on Saturday along with warm temperatures in the lower 70s.

Another push of warm air arrives on Sunday as high temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s to near 80° under a sunny sky.

It’ll also be a breezy weekend with wind gusts of 20-30 MPH expected at times.

The warmer than average weather continues into next week with high temperatures in the middle 70s on Monday and near or in the lower 70s on Tuesday.

A frontal system will pass through leading to a midweek cooldown as temperatures return closer to average with highs in the middle 50s on Wednesday and near 60° on Thursday.

Rain chances continue to look slim to none as the dry looks to persist through next week.