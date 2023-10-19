Mild October weather carries over into weekend

Get ready for a stretch of mild October weather which will make for a beautiful weekend ahead.

A stray shower is possible on Thursday as a storm system over the northern Great Lakes continues to wrap around clouds and moisture into the area. Otherwise, expect some breaks in the clouds here and there with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Friday will be a beautiful day. We may start out with some areas of fog, otherwise skies will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s!

A front will slide through Friday night kicking up the winds with gusts of 25-30 mph possible at times. Any rain looks like it’ll be confined to Wisconsin, but our temperatures will dial back a bit heading into the weekend.

Skies will generally be mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s. Saturday will be a bit breezy at times. Night lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

The mild weather carries over into next week, however there are signs it’ll be active from Tuesday on with several chances for rain. Those details will be ironed out when we get closer.