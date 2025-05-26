Mild Memorial Day with cooler weather, rain chances through midweek

The week will start quiet with milder than average temperatures before a storm system brings rain chances and cooler weather through the middle of the week.

Clouds will increase through Memorial Day as a sign of more moisture moving into the region ahead of an approaching storm system. Despite the clouds, temperatures are expected to climb to near or in the lower 70s for afternoon highs. There will be a light east wind around 5 to 10 mph.

The system will get closer late overnight into Tuesday morning which may pop some light showers. Occasional light showers will be likely through the day on Tuesday and will carry over through Wednesday before the system exits the area. It won’t be an all day rain or a washout as there will be plenty of dry time. This system doesn’t have a lot of moisture to work with as many communities in the Weather First area will likely receive around 0.10″ to 0.25″.

Temperatures will be cooler on Tuesday and Wednesday with clouds and rain chances as highs are expected to be around the middle 60s.

The rest of the week will see an increase in warmer temperatures with highs pushing into the lower 70s on Thursday and upper 70s to near 80° on Friday. Night lows will be in the 50s.

Summer-like warmth will grip the area this weekend into early next week with highs near or in the lower 80s with plentiful sunshine.