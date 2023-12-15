Mild Friday with rain heading into weekend

Temperatures will dial back a little bit on Friday, but overall, it’ll still be mild for mid-December with rain moving in Friday night.

Clouds will be thick overhead throughout Friday which will keep temperatures cooler than the 50s from the last couple of days. Still, highs will be quite mild for this time of year with temperatures in the mid-40s.

Rain develops Friday evening and will become steadier throughout the night into Saturday morning before tapering off by lunch time. There still may be pockets of light drizzle throughout the day. High temperatures are expected to be around 40°.

Total rain accumulation will generally be between 0.25″ to 0.50″ for most.

Clouds will break up a bit on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30s to 40°.

A shot of colder air arrives for Monday with highs in the upper 20s to 30°. But, it’ll be short-lived as a return to mild weather returns thereafter with temperatures back in the 30s and 40s the rest of the week.