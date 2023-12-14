Mild end to the week, rain likely late Friday into Saturday

The warmer than average December will carry on as the week will end with temperatures well above average.

Thursday will be a bright day filled with sunshine. An at times southwest wind will help drive temperatures into the upper 40s to lower 50s which is near 20° above average for mid-December.

Temperatures will dial back a bit on Friday as more clouds will be overhead, however it’ll still be a mild day with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.

A storm system will slide through the area late Friday into Saturday leading to rain developing. Some snowflakes can’t be ruled out as near-surface temperatures cool off, but precipitation type will mostly be rain.

Rain will wind down Saturday morning into the afternoon with most areas receiving around 0.25″ or less. Some higher amounts are possible near and west of I-35.

The mild weather carries over into the weekend and next week with highs in the 30s and 40s and night lows generally in the 20s.