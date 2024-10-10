Mild end to the week followed by cooldown lasting into next week

The mild October run will eventually come to an end this weekend as a big cooldown is expected which will carry over into next week.

Temperatures will be more summerlike on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A cold front will slide through on Friday leading to a partly sunny sky and a slightly cooler day as high temperatures are expected to be around the middle 70s. The cooler air arrives on Saturday as high temperatures are expected to be near average in the lower 60s under a partly sunny sky.

Another front slides through early Sunday with much cooler air behind it as high temperatures will only manage the middle 50s.

The cool weather carries over into next week with highs in the 50s through Tuesday before another warmup pushes temperatures into the 60s the rest of the week with a few 70s possible by next weekend.

Areas of frost will be likely Sunday night into Monday with temperatures likely dipping below freezing by Tuesday morning with widespread frost most likely again.

Precipitation chances continue to look rather meager with no signs of any in the forecast through most of next week.