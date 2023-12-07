Mild, December weather to end the week

An unseasonably warm airmass for December will move overhead on Thursday which will carry over into Friday before it’s back to reality and colder temperatures arrive for the weekend.

Mild Pacific air will continue to filter into the area on Thursday on the heels of a south wind. Temperatures will climb into the low-to-mid 50s across the area which may break records for some. Expect a lot of sunshine with some passing clouds during the late afternoon and evening.

The mild December weather will carry over into Friday, although it’ll be a touch cooler, but still plenty nice with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. There will be some more clouds as they build throughout the day.

Colder Canadian air moves right back in for the weekend. It won’t be anything significant as it’ll drop temperatures to near average with highs in the low-to-mid 30s with night lows in the teens and 20s.