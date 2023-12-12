Mild December weather is ahead

The cold start to the week is expected to be brief as it’ll get replaced by mild Pacific air during the weeks second half.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be near average in the upper 20s to lower 30s which is near average for mid-December.

A southwest wind will take hold on Wednesday with mild air building in as temperatures climb into the upper 30s to lower 40s. The mild air moves overhead on Thursday as it’ll be the “warmest” day of the week with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Temperatures will continue to trend 10-15° above average into the weekend and next week with highs generally in the 30s and 40s. Night lows are expected to be in the teens and 20s.

Looking farther ahead, the Climate Prediction Center has much above average temperatures for much of the country including the upper Midwest leading up to Christmas which means the likelihood of a white Christmas this year is low.