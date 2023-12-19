Mild days return, potentially breaking records this weekend

Temperatures have bounced back on Tuesday after a cooler start to the work week. We will continue to warm up heading into the upcoming weekend. Wind chill will not play nearly the role it did the past couple mornings.

On Wednesday, we will clear up again; highs top out in the low to mid-40s. More of the same is expected on Thursday, but with clouds returning.

A couple sprinkles remain possible on Friday, but most of us will not see anything at all besides a ton of clouds. Our best chance for rain remains Christmas Eve through the first half of next week. Snow becomes possible after Christmas. It’s not likely it will be much, but we will know more closer to Christmas.