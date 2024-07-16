Mild, comfortable weekend ahead

High pressure will settle in overhead this week and it won’t budge much heading into the weekend leading to quiet and fairly pleasant weather for mid-July.

Temperatures will be close to average with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s from Friday through Sunday with night lows in the 50s and 60s.

The high pressure will drift a bit further east on Sunday with return flow and more moisture moving in which will lead to higher dew points climbing into the 60s leading to some humidity. A weak disturbance moving through may pop a few showers.

A few daytime showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday next week with temperatures hovering near average.