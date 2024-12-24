Mild, but cloudy Christmas Day

Clouds will remain overhead on Christmas Day with temperatures expecting to be mild for late December and well above-average.

The day will start with some areas of fog which could be dense in spots. High pressure will scoot a bit further east as a weak system rotates through. Clouds will remain in place with pockets of light or freezing drizzle possible.

High temperatures are expected to be similar the last few previous days with many areas returning to the lower 30s which is above the late December average of the middle 20s.

Clouds and areas of fog will be likely again Christmas night into Thursday with temperatures dropping back to near 30° by Thursday morning.