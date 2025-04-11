Mild, breezy weekend with a few Sunday showers followed by comfortably cool start to next week

Mild weather for the middle of April returns this weekend, but another cool down is coming into next week behind a front that’ll pass through on Sunday bringing the chance of a few showers.

Friday will be a cool day with temperatures close to average as highs are expected to push into the lower-to-middle 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Clouds will clear Friday night into Saturday as warmer air arrives heading into the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will push into the middle 60s with the help of a breezy southerly wind gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Clouds build back into the area on Saturday afternoon and will continue to be overhead the rest of the weekend although there will be some breaks.

A weak system will pass through on Sunday bringing the chance of a few light showers. Some instability will build especially during the heating of the day as temperatures push into the upper 60s to lower 70s leading to the chance of a thunderstorm. Rain amounts for most are expected to be less than 0.10″, but if any thunderstorms develop, amounts could be higher.

Temperatures will cool back off to near or slightly below average heading into next week. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be near 50° before milder air returns for the second half of the week with high generally in the middle-to-upper 50s.