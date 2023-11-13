Mild, breezy week ahead

The week ahead will be one to enjoy as temperatures will be well above average for mid November.

Sunshine returns to the sky on Monday and with a light wind, temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Some clouds move in Monday night and will be around throughout the day on Tuesday with some filter sunshine. A breezy southwest wind will help drive temperatures into the low-to-mid 60s area wide.

Wednesday and Thursday will also be mild with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A cold front will slide through by the end of the week leading to cooler temperatures, but still will remain above average with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A pattern change looks to evolve next week as come much colder air will return with highs in the 30s and 40s along with the chance for rain and snow.