Mild, breezy Tuesday

The cold air that gripped the area to start the week will lift back north into Canada and will be replaced by more mild air which will last through Christmas.

Clouds will move across the area on Tuesday with some breaks and filtered sunshine. A southerly wind which may gust up to 30 mph at times will help boost high temperatures into the mid-to-upper 30s.

The wind will begin to taper off later this evening after sunset.

The mild weather will continue the rest of the week heading towards Christmas with highs generally near or in the 40s.