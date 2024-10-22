Mild, breezy Tuesday

The mild weather will continue on Tuesday with temperatures expecting to once again be well above average for mid-to-late October.

A system will track through central-southern Iowa during the morning hours which will spread moisture further north leading to a brief, light shower possible for some. The moisture will also run into more dry air the further north it gets so some areas may also see just sprinkles.

Clouds will be around to start the day before decreasing leading to a mostly sunny sky during the afternoon hours.

It’ll be another mild day with high temperatures expecting to be in the lower-to-middle 70s which is around 20° above average.

The wind will be a bit breezy at times out of the southwest with gusts up 20 MPH.

Clouds will be back on the increase Tuesday night as a cold front approaches from the northwest. A few sprinkles are possible during the evening hours with any rain expected further north.

Behind the front, much cooler Canadian air will filter in with temperatures expecting to drop into the lower 40s by Wednesday morning.