Mild, breezy Thursday with evening showers likely

Clouds will build through the day on Thursday as moisture arrives from a storm system that will pass through with showers developing during the evening hours.

The bulk of the day will be dry as clouds increase. It’ll be a breezy day with a southerly wind that may gust up to 25 MPH at times. The wind will help bring in some mild air as high temperatures are expected to be around the middle 60s.

Showers will be likely for most between 6:00 and 11:00 PM before a cold front passes through bringing in cooler air for Friday.

Rain amounts are expected to be light with most areas seeing around or less than 0.25″. It’s possible some see higher amounts especially if and where any thunderstorms develop.

While severe weather is not expected, small hail is possible if any thunderstorms become strong enough. The Storm Prediction Center has a low-end Level 1 of 5 risk in place for places just south of the Weather First area for the potential of a few stronger thunderstorms.

Clouds will gradually clear out with sunshine returning for Friday. Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s by morning.