Mild, breezy through Thursday followed by a cooldown to end the week

The stretch of mild November weather will continue for a couple more days before a cooldown arrives on Friday knocking temperatures back closer to average.

Sunshine returns to the sky on Wednesday and the wind will be much lighter compared to Tuesday. High temperatures will be near or in the low 60s.

Clouds begin to increase on Thursday as the wind ramps up once again. Gusts could top 45 mph at times. The southwest wind will continue to bring in mild air as temperatures climb into the low-to-mid 60s.

A cold front will slide through Thursday night clearing the clouds as temperatures fall into the 20s by Friday morning.

The week will end much colder as temperatures will be near or slightly above average with highs in the low-to-mid 40s.

A brief shot of mild air returns for the weekend with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s both Saturday and Sunday.

We’re watching a storm system that could bring some rain on Monday and a rain/snow mix on Tuesday as temperatures cool back off into the 30s and 40s.