Mild, breezy Monday

The week will start with unseasonably mild weather for November, but it will be brief as temperatures the rest of the week will be closer to average.

Skies will see plenty of sunshine with some clouds building in throughout the day leading to a partly cloudy sky.

Winds will gust to 30-35 mph at times out of the northwest. That will bring in some cooler air tonight and will lead to a cooler day on Tuesday.

High temperatures on Monday will resemble more of early April with highs ranging from the upper 50s to mid 60s.