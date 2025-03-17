Mild, breezy Monday with sunshine

The week will start with mild and well above average temperatures along with sunshine and a blustery wind.

A southerly wind gusting up to 40-45 mph at times will help drive in some warmer air as the cold that lingered over the weekend will get pushed back to the north.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower-to-middle 60s by afternoon which is well above the average of 40° for the middle of March.

There will be some clouds around through about mid-morning with a mostly sunny sky expected for much of the day.

The wind will eventually lighten by late Monday night as it switches to the north behind a passing front that’ll bring some clouds leading to a partly cloudy sky through the night. Temperatures will drop back into the middle 30s by Tuesday morning.