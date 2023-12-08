Mild, breezy Friday

The unseasonably mild air for early December will be around for one more day before it’s back to reality and temperatures cool back off to near average heading through the weekend.

Bouts of clouds will move through the area with some sunshine here and there. The wind will ramp up a bit with gusts near 25 mph out of the west continuing to drive in the mild air.

High temperatures won’t be record-breaking like a few communities were able to achieve on Thursday, however it’ll be around 20° or more above average again with low-to-mid 50s.

Colder Canadian air settles back in starting this weekend carrying over through the middle of next week.