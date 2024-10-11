Mild, breezy Friday

The October warm spell will continue for another day before a sharp cooldown arrives over the weekend.

A cool front will slide through around midday bringing some clouds, but due to a lot of dry air in place and lack of moisture, rain is not expected.

It’ll be another mild day with temperatures above average once again as high’s are expected to range from the low-to-upper 70s with a few places possibly flirting with 80°.

It’ll be a breezy day as winds switch from the southwest to the northwest behind the front. Winds may gust up to 20 MPH at times.

Friday night high school football games will go on without any weather issues as temperatures will be comfortably cool in the lower 60s around kickoff and middle 50s by the time most games end. The wind will be much lighter and skies will generally be partly cloudy.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the lower 40s by Saturday morning.