Mild & breezy for Sunday

Temperatures are going to be much warmer tonight than they were Friday night into Saturday morning, but still chilly.

Clouds hang around through around midnight tonight, giving way to partial clearing late. This may allow temperatures to drop into the mid teens, but that is only if we see more clearing. If clouds hang around, we should see temperatures warm throughout the night given increasing southerly winds up to 20 mph at times.

Regardless of air temperatures and how they trend, wind chills will remain in the single digits through the overnight hours and into Sunday morning. You’ll still certainly want to bundle up!

Sunday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds to start the day. However, clouds will increase throughout day as a weak upper level disturbance approaches from the west. No precipitation chances through Sunday afternoon despite the increasing clouds though.

Southerly winds increase throughout the day, gusting up to 30 mph at times. These southerly winds will aid in transporting warmer air northward, resulting in high temperatures well above average for this time of year. Highs will be in the low to mid 30F’s across all of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa!

Wind chills will be a good 10F or so below the actual air temperatures because of the wind, however, it will still feel much warmer than it did today!

Precipitation chances arrive late Sunday night, with a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow possible. Not looking at any major accumulations (if any at all), but you’ll want to watch out for a few slick spots on the roads if heading out late Sunday night into Monday morning.