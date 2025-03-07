Mild, breezy, and sunny this weekend!

We have a beautiful weekend ahead of us across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa! While some may struggle to see as warm of temperatures due to a blanket of melting snow on the ground, most of us will see temperatures in the 40F’s.

Skies will teeter between clear and partly cloudy tonight as a cold front just to our north stalls out and low pressure passes us by. Any precipitation with this system will remain well to our northeast Saturday, allowing for a continuation of a generally clear sky.

Temperatures Friday night and into Saturday morning will bottom out in the low 20F’s for most locations, which is about average for this time of year. Temperatures will rebound on Saturday, with all locations seeing highs above average for this time of year.

Snowpack northwest, west, and southwest of Rochester will help to limit high temperatures somewhat both Saturday and Sunday. The exact degree that it will, however, remains uncertain. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest Saturday, gusting up to 30 mph at times, helping to bring warmer air our way. Plenty of sunshine should help temperatures easily climb into the 40F’s despite any snow.

However, while high temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid 40F’s Saturday afternoon, there is the chance temperatures don’t quite make it that warm. On the flip side, the potential for temperatures overperforming as they did today, is on the table too! Either way, highs in the 40F’s are likely.

Temperatures drop into the mid to upper 20F’s Saturday night and early Sunday morning, before climbing back up into the 40F’s Sunday afternoon, and potentially reaching 50F! It will be breezy once again, with gusts up to 25 mph out of the southwest, but we’ll continue to have plenty of sun!

The theme of this weekend will be plenty of sun, mild temperatures, with a bit of breeze. Certainly a beautiful stretch of weather for early March!