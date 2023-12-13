Mild and quiet, rain Friday night and Saturday morning

A stretch of warm (for December) weather is underway today and will continue the rest of this week. We’re in for a lot more sunshine Thursday before clouds increase ahead of a storm system Friday. Temperatures were well above average Wednesday afternoon and will be warmer the next couple days with high temperatures bumping up to nearly 50 degrees both Thursday and Friday afternoon.

One notable change this weekend will be the likelihood of rain from Friday night into Saturday morning. This will keep clouds around through Saturday afternoon as well. It’s not out of the question to see a few snowflakes in the mix, but this system looks to be more liquid than frozen precipitation. Even beyond our rain chance early Saturday, temperatures will remain above average this weekend through the majority of next week.

At this time, there appear to be no substantial storm systems on the way from the end of this week through next week. Things can change fairly quickly here in the Midwest, so a white Christmas can’t be completely ruled out, but the chances are looking slim at this time as warm weather prevails for now.