Mild air to push temperatures to near or above average

The cold snap we’ve been under the last few days is expected to lift as more mild, Pacific air arrives on Wednesday lasting into next week.

Tuesday’s high temperatures are expected to be in the 20s. The wind will switch to a more southerly direction on Tuesday night continuing into Wednesday as high pressure shifts further southeast.

As a result, mild air will find its way into the area as high temperatures will climb to near 40°.

High temperatures are expected to be near or above average heading through the weekend into next week with night lows generally in the teens and 20s.

No major storms are expected throughout the week. A chance for snow arrives on Sunday as a storm system will cross the region. The exact timing and evolution of that system remains far from certain at this point.