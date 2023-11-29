Mild air returns with near average temperatures into next week

The recent cold snap is a thing of the past as mild air will arrive on Wednesday leading to near or above average temperatures over the next several days.

After a few days in the 20s, mild Pacific air will find its way into the area thanks to a west-to-southwest wind. High temperatures on Wednesday are expected to climb to near or in the low 40s.

Temperatures will dial back a bit on Thursday as a cold front slides through, but still it won’t be bad with highs in the upper 30s.

There will not be a lot of fluctuation over the next several days as temperatures are expected to be near average with highs in the 30s and night lows in the teens and 20s.

No major storms are expected, however there is a chance for snow Saturday night into Sunday. However, the track of that system may change as there are still several uncertainties to sort out.