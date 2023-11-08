Mild air pushes in next week

The cooler weather expected to end the week will be short-lived as mild weather returns and will be in place through next week.

A strong area of high pressure will set up across the country’s midsection pushing the cooler air back to the north into Canada.

As a result, mild Pacific air will filter in leading to above-average temperatures beginning on Sunday as highs climb into the low 50s.

High temperatures will generally be in the 50s through the week with some possible 60s in parts of the area especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. Night lows will also run above-average in the 30s and 40s.

Rain chances enter the picture late next week, but confidence remains low on exact details as it’s still several days out.