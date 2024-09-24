Mild, above average temperatures expected this week

Temperatures will continue to trend above average this week as the first full week of fall rolls on.

High temperatures will inch up a degree or two each day this week from the low 70s on Tuesday to the middle 70s on Wednesday and Thursday to the upper 70s on Friday.

The weekend is also looking seasonably mild with highs in the middle 70s.

Night lows will be comfortably cool with most in the 40s and 50s.

Rain chances this week are few a far between. A weak cool front will slide through the area on Tuesday morning with just enough moisture that some may see a brief light shower or sprinkles, however much of the area will stay dry.

The next best chance for rain, although small, will come late in the weekend as the remnants from a forecasted hurricane that will make landfall in Florida later this week, may sneak some moisture into our area, however the latest trends are shifting those chances further east.