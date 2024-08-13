Midweek to late week rain chances dampening our temperatures

I’ve been pushing that Tuesday is going to be a beautiful day primarily because by late in the day Wednesday through Friday, rain chances do return to the area.

Most of Wednesday may end up being dry for the viewing area, given that the better moisture supply will not arrive across Minnesota and Iowa until Wednesday night. Regardless, more cloud cover on Wednesday will likely hinder temperatures from climbing out of the mid 70F’s.

Wednesday night, rain becomes likely across the Weather First area. This is beginning to look like a widespread rain event, with some areas potentially seeing over an inch of rain. The best chance for heavier rain appears to be the further south and west you go. Everyone will likely see a decent amount of rain, however.

Thursday will feature highs in the mid 70F’s, with dew points in the upper 60F’s across the viewing area, so it will feel humid. Shower and t-storm chances continue throughout the day, with no severe weather expected at this time.

Highs will once again be in the mid 70F’s for Friday, with continued shower chances, especially during the morning hours.

Things look to quiet down, with sunshine returning by this weekend!