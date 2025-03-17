Mid-week storm system to bring heavy snow, potential blizzard conditions

Another week with another, potent storm system on the way. Our St. Patrick’s Day has been a windy but mild day with temperatures running well above average. That will continue Tuesday, just with a bit more cloud cover and it won’t be quite as windy.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for late Tuesday night through Wednesday. A strong, late winter storm system will bring rain early Wednesday morning, which will transition to snow in the mid-morning.

Snow will become heavy at times, especially Wednesday afternoon. Along with heavy snow, winds will be gusting upwards of 45 to 50mph at times from mid-morning Wednesday through the afternoon. Visibility will be near zero at times with whiteout conditions, blowing snow, and poor road conditions.

Snow will begin to taper off Wednesday evening while winds remain strong into Wednesday night.

After this storm system moves out and the snow comes to an end, temperatures will remain close to or slightly below average to finish the week with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the 20s. Highs this coming weekend and most of next week will remain cool.