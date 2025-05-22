Memorial Day weekend to bring quiet weather, pleasant temperatures

The Memorial Day weekend ahead is looking mainly quiet along with pleasant temperatures for late May.

Upper-level ridging will nudge its way into the region from the south bringing in some warmer air with temperatures steadily climbing into the middle 60s on Saturday and Sunday with upper 60s likely on Memorial Day Monday. Night lows will be cool in the 40s.

A few disturbances will pass along the northern periphery of the ridge, but they should stay well to the south of the Weather First area as high pressure is expected to be firmly intact over the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes regions keeping the local area dry. The only exception would be late Friday afternoon through the night as a system may graze portions of North Iowa with the possibility of a light shower.

Otherwise, dry air and dew point temperatures in the 40s will lead to a very comfortable and pleasant weekend which will make for ideal conditions for anyone with outdoor plans.