Memorial Day storms, more rain on Tuesday

For anyone who has Memorial Day plans, thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. While there is not a widespread severe weather threat like what we had Tuesday night, storms that pass this afternoon are capable of producing gusty winds and hail. There is an outside shot for a funnel cloud with these storms, but tornadoes are unlikely.

Storms are expected from about 2-8 PM. Rainfall totals will be fairly spread out due to the cellular nature of these storms.

On Tuesday, we also have storms in the forecast, but no severe weather is expected locally. These storms are forecasted to occur during the late morning hours (about 8 AM-noon). Rain becomes more isolated during the afternoon. We then clear up late Tuesday ahead of two beautiful days on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will be in the mid-60s on Tuesday, and we are back into the 70s on Wednesday and beyond as we clear up. Our next chance for rain after Tuesday will be right before this weekend.