Memorial Day 2024: Scattered T-Storms

We still have thunderstorms in the forecast during the afternoon. Widespread severe weather is not expected, nor are the impacts. Although a few storms could feature some strong wind gusts. If it is possible to move the BBQ plans to Tuesday, you will be much better off (although Wednesday and Thursday are the best days for anything outdoors this week).

Rainfall totals are expected to be all over the place. You could get 1/2″ of rain at your house and a friend who lives 5-10 minutes away could get sprinkles. That is how spread out rainfall totals are going to be.

Temperatures will be warmer: mid to upper-60s with some low-70s as well. As rain chances get lower by the middle of the week, we will warm back up again.