May wrap-up; looking ahead to June

The month of May is in the books as the calendar page turns to June.

In Rochester, May was warmer than average with above average precipitation.

The average temperature for the month was 59.5° which was 1.9° above the 30-year climatological normal of 57.6°. The warmest day was 88° on May 18, and the coldest temperatures was 39° on the mornings of May 3 and 5.

The month finished with 4.33″ of precipitation which was just a bit below the normal of 4.35″. The wettest day was on May 2 when 1.38″ of rain fell. Also, measurable rain fell on 13 days (41.9%).

Now, it’s on to the month of June.

The average high temperature rises from 74° on June 1 to 80° by the end. The average low temperatures go from 53° to 61° from beginning to end.

The hottest temperature on record for the month was 105° on June 27, 1934, and the coldest temperature was 31° on June 9, 1937.

The average precipitation for the month is 5.35″. The wettest June occurred in 2000 when 12.51″ of precipitation fell. The driest June occurred in 1910 when a trace of precipitation fell. The wettest June day was on June 28, 2019, when 4.90″ of rain fell.