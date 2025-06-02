May wrap-up, and looking into June

What do you know? It’s June already!

With that said, what does June typically hold for us locally? What did May look like when all was said and done? Let’s take a look!

May ended up slightly warmer than average in terms of the average temperatures for the month as a whole in Rochester, MN. The typical monthly average temperature for May is 68F. Rochester’s monthly temperature for May 2025 was 69.4F, falling 1.4F above average.

This is largely due to anomalous warmth the region experienced in mid May, with multiple days in the 80F’s due to a blocking high pressure.

This period is also when the warmest temperature of the month was reported, 87F, on May 15th. On the flip side of the coin, the coldest temperature recorded during the month of May was 41F, on May 3rd.

As far as precipitation goes, May was very dry relative to normal, not even seeing half of its average precipitation! The typical precipitation amount is 4.35″, but this May, we only saw 1.92″, most of which fell on May 20th.

As far as June is concerned, summer begins this month! Today was the beginning of Meteorological Summer, while Astronomical Summer begins June 20th.

Average temperatures will continue to climb throughout the month, starting in the mid 70F’s, making their way into the upper 70F’s by mid-month. By late June, average highs are in the 80F’s!

Night lows begin in the low 50F’s, before climbing into the upper 50F’s by mid-June, and lower 60F’s by late June.

Rochester typically sees 5.35″ of rain during the month of June…making June our wettest month on average. Hopefully, we end up seeing that rain, especially after how dry it has been the last month or so.