May one of the driest on record so far

The month of May has been one of the driest on record so far in Rochester through the nineteenth.

The Rochester International Airport (RST) has measured just 0.19″ of rainfall since the beginning of the month. That is 2.33″ below average.

It’s been the second driest start to a May on record with precipitation data going back to the late 1800s. The only drier start to a May was in 1887 when just 0.03″ fell from the first through the nineteenth.

The latest drought monitor from last week still has abnormally dry conditions for portions of Southeast Minnesota and North Iowa.

Rainfall through Wednesday of this week should wipe away most of the deficit seen this month as 1.00″ to 2.00″ (locally higher) is expected.