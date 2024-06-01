May it rain a lot, mostly in northern Iowa

May 2024 is one of the rainiest months we have had on record in southeast Minnesota or northern Iowa… depending on where exactly you are. The above-average rainfall totals were mostly found south of I-90 and along I-35. Rainfall totals in Rochester and Austin were closer to average and slightly below average respectively.

In northern Iowa is where the record books were rewritten. Charles City had, by far, its wettest month of May on record. Mason City had its second wettest May on record this year (based off rainfall data at Mason City Municipal Airport). It was the wettest month in northern Iowa since 2004. Ironically, this is when Mason City and Charles City had their wettest and second wettest Mays on record respectively.

Because of all the rain in areas where drought conditions were extreme to start 2024, drought conditions have been completely eliminated. It will stay this way with more rainfall in the forecast heading into next week.