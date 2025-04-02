March wrap-up, looking ahead to April

The month of March is in the books as the calendar page flips over to April.

In Rochester, March finished with an average temperature of 38.7° which was 7.0° above the thirty year climatological average of 31.7°. The month finished as the warmest March since 2012. The warmest temperature was 80° which was a record high for the day on March 28th. The coldest temperature was 11° that occurred on the mornings of March 2nd and 6th.

The month finished with 2.79″ of precipitation which was 0.77″ above average. Snowfall was 9.5″ which was 0.9″ above average. It was the snowiest March since 2016.

Looking ahead to April, the average high and low temperatures continue to climb. The average high goes from 48° on April 1st to 55° on April 15th to 62° by the end of the month whereas the average low temperature will go from 30° at the beginning to 41° by the end.

April also averages around 3.52″ of precipitation and 3.3″ of snow.

The month will gain approximately one hour and twenty-four minutes of daylight hours from beginning to end.