Many Record Highs Could Be Broken This Week

With all of the hot air temperatures we are going to have, it is very likely that we are going to break several records this week. These could come in either record high temperatures or the warmest low temperatures for August 22nd through August 24th (Tuesday through Thursday this week).

The majority of these records were set back in 1948 when we experienced another very impressive heat wave. With more buildings in our area that can better absorb heat than we had 75 years ago along with dew points hovering around 70°F, it will feel even hotter than these record-setting temperatures.