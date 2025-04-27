Mainly quiet the rest of the week, mild

After the chance for severe thunderstorms on Monday, things quiet down fairly quickly going into Tuesday, with only one other chance of rain to keep track of through the remainder of the week ahead.

Clouds clear the area throughout the day on Tuesday, giving way to a mostly sunny sky by late in the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to reach 60F thanks to the cloud cover, with winds remaining breezy out of the northwest, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Tuesday night will be the coolest night of the week, with lows dropping into the upper 30F’s across the region, under a mostly clear sky.

Clouds begin to increase on Wednesday as an upper level trough approaches from the northwest. Conditions will remain dry, with highs in the mid 60F’s.

Wednesday night into Thursday, scattered showers become possible as the upper level trough continues to approach the area, but moisture will be lacking, especially compared to the system sweeping through on Monday!

With that said, widespread rain is not expected Wednesday night into Thursday, with any shower activity being of the hit-or-miss variety. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60F’s.

Cooler air works into the region behind Thursday’s trough, resulting in high temperatures knocked back down into the low to mid 60F’s.

By next weekend, high temperatures may be approaching 70F again across Southeastern Minnesota, and climbing into the low 70F’s across Northern Iowa. The end of next week, as well as next weekend, is currently looking quiet, with plenty of sunshine!