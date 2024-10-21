Mainly dry weather this week with some rain chances

The week will mainly be dry, however there are a couple of chances for rain.

A weak system will pass through Iowa late Monday into early Tuesday morning which may have enough moisture and energy to pop a stray shower or sprinkles across north Iowa, but not much of anything is expected and most will likely stay dry as the higher rain chances will be in central and southern Iowa.

Another front will pass through late in the day on Thursday with the evenings hours having the highest chance of seeing some rain as a system tracks through the region. At this point, amounts are expected to be fairly light.

Otherwise, dry weather is expected heading into the weekend.