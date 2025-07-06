Mainly dry this week, seasonable temperatures with humidity sticking around

Happy Sunday everyone!

We have a fairly typical early July week ahead of us, featuring plenty of sunshine, near-average high temperatures, and higher levels of humidity.

Sunshine carries us through the evening hours, with a few passing cumulus clouds diminishing once the sun begins to set. Temperatures cool through the 70F’s during the evening hours, bottoming out in the low 60F’s overnight. Dew points will remain on the humid side tonight, leading to the chance for patchy fog early Monday morning.

Monday will nearly be a repeat of today, with high temperatures in the low-mid 80F’s, dew points in the low-mid 60F’s, and light winds. Skies will become more cloud filled during the afternoon, and while the chances for any rain are very low, there will be just enough instability in the atmosphere for a stray shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. Most, if not all, locations will remain dry.

A weak upper level disturbance will pass over the Dakota’s and Northern Minnesota Monday afternoon through Monday night. Thunderstorms are expected to develop across the Dakota’s and sweep east through Monday evening. These storms will be on a weakening trend, or will have entirely fizzled out, by the time they reach our local area Monday night. A few showers remain possible, but odds favor little, if any, rain across the area at this time.

A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms lingers through Tuesday, with high temperatures in the low 80F’s, and dew points dropping into the upper 50F’s-lower 60F’s. Winds remain light out of the northwest, between 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler across the area Wednesday, but high temperatures will still be in the low 80F’s for most locations. High pressure ridging builds in from the west, leading to plenty of sunshine across the area Wednesday as well.

Thursday will be another mainly dry day, with partly cloudy skies, and highs in the low-mid 80F’s. Dew points will begin creeping back up to near 70F again, making for a humid second half of the workweek.

Ridging breaks down Thursday night into Friday, allowing for upper level energy to traverse the area once again. Confident is not the best when it comes to timing of any precipitation, and extent, at this time, but odds favor a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms Thursday night through Friday evening.

High temperatures cling to 80F Friday, with cooler temperatures arriving to start next weekend, with highs in the mid-upper 70F’s for Saturday.

Plenty of sun in the forecast, with more comfortable temperatures, and just a bit of humidity throughout the week. Not bad for early July!