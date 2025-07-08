Mainly dry, sunny and a bit humid through mid-week, rain chances return Friday

Happy Tuesday everyone!

We have a bit of cloud cover associated with a large complex of storms tracking across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri early this Tuesday morning. This deck of clouds will eventually exit the area, and begin to diminish altogether, through the remainder of the morning.

We’ll likely have some cumulus-type cloud development heading through the afternoon, mixed with plenty of sun. Trace amounts of instability will build during the afternoon as well, leading to a very slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Most, if not all, locations will remain dry.

We’ll start the day with temperatures in the low 60F’s, climbing into the low 80F’s during the afternoon. Dew points will remain on the muggy side, in the low-mid 60F’s. Winds remain light out of the northwest, between 5 to 10 mph.

Any afternoon cloud activity diminishes during the evening as we loose daytime heating, with clear skies Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures dip into the low 60F’s once again across the entire region, with light winds.

Wednesday will be another seasonable day across the area, with high temperatures in the low-mid 80F’s. Dew points remain in the low-mid 60F’s, making for another humid day. Skies will be mainly sunny throughout the day, with nearly calm winds.

The humidity becomes thicker as we head into Thursday, with dew points nearing 70F. Temperatures remain in the low-mid 80F’s, under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. There is the chance for a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm, but it will be another mainly dry day for most.

Our best chance of rain this week arrives late Thursday night into Friday. A trough of low pressure will deepen across the Northern Plains heading into Friday, approaching from the west. Showers, and perhaps a few thunderstorms, become likely Friday.

This has the potential to be a widespread, soaking rain across the area, with most model guidance indicating 1″ of rain well within the realm of possibility. The Weather Prediction Center also has most of our local area seeing over 1″ of rain Thursday night through Friday night.

Friday will be another humid day, with dew points in the low 70F’s, and high temperatures near 80F. Temperatures take a slight dip heading into the weekend, with highs in the mid-upper 70F’s Saturday, under a partly sunny sky.

By early next week, temperatures rebound into the low-mid 80F’s, with sunshine for Sunday and Monday, and rain chances returning for next Tuesday.