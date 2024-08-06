Mainly dry, seasonably cool stretch rest of the week

The warm and humid weather that has gripped the Weather First area over the last several days is now long gone as it’s been replaced by cooler and less humid weather which will continue the rest of the week.

High pressure will build in on Tuesday bringing in cooler and less humid Canadian air pushing the heat and humidity south. Clouds will gradually clear through the day with high temperatures expecting to be in the low-to-mid 70s.

Temperatures will hover right around the middle 70s for highs with night lows in the 50s the rest of the week into the weekend. Dew point temperatures will generally be in the 50s leading to a comfortable stretch of weather.

The next chance for any precipitation may come Wednesday night and Thursday as a weak front passes through. Moisture will be limited so a few spotty showers will be possible.