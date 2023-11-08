Low rain chances, cooler heading into the weekend

Cooler weather is on the way and it will send temperatures briefly below average heading into the upcoming weekend.

Wednesday will be a mild day for early November standards. High temperatures are expected to be near 50° with some areas in the low-to-mid 50s especially in northern Iowa. There is also a small chance of a spotty shower or sprinkles.

A cold front will slide through clearing out the skies Wednesday night setting up a cooler day for Thursday with highs in the mid 40s which is near average. Winds will also increase during this period with gusts up to 40 mph possible at times on Thursday afternoon.

A secondary cold front will come through Thursday night sending temperatures into the 20s to start Friday. High temperatures on Friday will be in the low 40s.

Temperatures will inch up over the weekend with plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-40s with warmer air starting to nudge in on Sunday as highs climb back into the 50s.

Mild weather is expected next week with highs in the 50s with some 60s possible by midweek.