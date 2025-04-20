Lots of rain tonight, plenty of more precipitation chances this week, warmer by midweek

Happy Easter Sunday everyone!!!

Hopefully you were able to fit in any outdoor Easter activities before the rain hit! Speaking of rain, we are stuck with it through the remainder of the day, and through most of tonight.

An area of low pressure, currently located over eastern Kansas, will continue to swing northeast through the next several hours. This low is expected to track through eastern Iowa and into western Wisconsin tonight, placing our local area in the most optimal position for continued widespread, at times heavy, rain. In fact, conditions honestly could not look better for a lot more rain through the overnight hours!

Rain totals are easily going to approach the 1″ mark across most of the viewing area through early Monday morning. Some locations have a good chance at seeing well over 1″ of rain, not counting what has already fallen! There is still an outside chance for a few snowflakes to mix in with rain late tonight, but no snow accumulations will take place.

Scattered leftover showers come to an end by mid Monday morning, with sunshine returning to the area through Monday afternoon. High temperatures will still be on the cooler side, in the mid 50F’s across most of the viewing area.

Another storm system will be hot on the heels of the current one, arriving by late Monday night. While not looking nearly as impressive rainfall totals wise, this system will bring another round of scattered showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm or two, to the area late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday afternoon, skies will clear, and scattered precipitation is expected to come to an end at this time. Temperatures will be much warmer thanks to the passage of a warm front, with highs in the mid to upper 60F’s.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs nearing 70F across southeastern Minnesota, and in the low 70F’s across northern Iowa. Clouds will build throughout the day as yet another storm system approaches from the southwest. There are slight chances for showers Wednesday afternoon, but most locations look to remain dry for now.

More widespread shower activity is set to arrive Thursday, with the best chances for precipitation arriving Thursday night into early Friday morning. Temperatures dip slightly as this system passes through, with highs in the low 60F’s across the region through the end of the week.

We dry out going into next weekend, with seasonable highs near 60F. A lot of rain in the forecast, which bodes well for the ongoing drought conditions across the area!